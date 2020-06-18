Handy for Spain’s Costa Almeria expats as Cuevas del Almanzora residency registration goes online

RESIDENCY registration has gone online in Cuevas del Almanzora.

As from this week residents of the municipality have the option of sorting out the administrative procedures for getting their residency certificate, or ‘padron‘, through the local council’s virtual office and without having to go to municipal offices.

“The council wants to put at the disposition of residents all kinds of assistance for carrying out the most common procedures, as is the case with the residency certificates, which from now on can be obtained by telematics and completely free,” commented Cuevas Finance councillor Maria Isabel Alarcon.

The council said the step would help cut down on queues and waiting times.

Anyone who needs a Cuevas padron should click on the link https://url2.cl/kIIwZ and follow the instructions.

The local authority also stressed that it is necessary to have a ‘physical person’ digital certificate.