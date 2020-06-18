UK to use Google-Apple test and trace, as it dumps homegrown system

The UK will switch to Apple and Google technology for its Covid-19 test-and-trace app, its homegrown system was not working well enough on Apple’s iPhone.

THE test-and-trace programme is reportedly key to reopening the country but has been dogged by problems. The app developed by the National Health Service (NHS) was initially expected to be rolled out nationwide in May but did not materialise.

Dido Harding, head of the test-and-trace programme, and Matthew Gould, chief executive of the health service’s technology unit NHSX said “We have agreed to share our own innovative work … with Google and Apple, while using their solution to address some of the specific technical challenges identified through our rigorous testing.”

The original system was used and positive tests numbered over 85,000 people but of those over 25 per cent couldn’t be contacted.