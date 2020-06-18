UK primary school shuts after catering worker tests positive for Covid-19

A primary school in Surrey has been forced to close for two weeks and pupils and staff advised to self-isolate after an external catering worker tested positive for Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH England carried out a risk assessment after the case was confirmed at Epsom Primary School last Friday, and recommended anyone who had school dinners should quarantine for 14 days as a precaution.
As most of the pupils at the school have school dinners, the decision was taken to close completely, though parents have been assured the risk of infection is ‘low.’
Head teacher Michelle Pollard told Surrey Live she is “disappointed” for families that such action has had to be taken “at a time when some normality was returning for our children.”
The closure comes less than two weeks after Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 students returned to school.