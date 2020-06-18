UK Government to use ‘Shock and awe’ tactics

The UK government is planning a ‘shock and awe’ media campaign to prepare the public for no-deal Brexit at the end of this year.

THE communications drive, which will cost taxpayers £4.5 million, (€5.06 million) will begin in July continuing through until May 2022 in four planned phases.

Downing Street has hired media agency MullenLowe London to carry out the blitz, which will be rolled out on private communication channels and social media since the public have recently become distrustful of the mass media outlets, especially where government propaganda is concerned.

The first ‘phase’ of information in July will focus on ‘suggesting that’ people should prepare for the ‘possible consequences and opportunities’ of a no-deal Brexit. This will later develop into a full-scale ‘shock and awe’ campaign in September and November.

Changes in the messages will appear during December on ‘loss avoidance’ and change again to ‘new opportunities’ from February 2021 onwards.