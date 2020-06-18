The UK is not USA

As you can probably imagine, this week I truly had no idea where to start.

Events taking place this past week or so have left me disgusted, saddened, angry and in utter despair. To me, one thing that has been made perfectly clear is that these BLM demonstrations and riots have managed to create more racial divisions in society than any other movement in living memory. People who previously never had a racist bone in their bodies have been virtually thrown into a mix which is dividing neighbours, breaking down friendships and even causing rifts in families. Racism is now rife. So well done all the marchers protesting against… Yep, you’ve guessed it… Racism!

To be frank, apart from the horrendous and utterly unacceptable way George Floyd was murdered, it seems pretty obvious to me that to present a vicious, armed robbing thug, who was a career criminal high on drugs, as an example of black culture, is hardly the brightest way to gain sympathy or support for a cause, however well-intentioned. And do you know something? Despite all the protesting and postulating, I’m still not entirely clear what they actually want? The UK is not the USA. In Britain, it appears to me that if you are ethnic or black you often seem to have even more opportunities than the white population.

Many are chosen for positions specifically because they have these backgrounds! Police recruitment schemes, the BBC and a whole spate of recent TV commercials immediately spring to mind. You certainly don’t see advertisements asking people to apply for positions purely because they are white, the outcry would be humungous! As far as stop and search is concerned, the problem there is that the percentage of criminality, particularly among young black men, is so high it stands to reason they are going to be targeted. I can’t think of a bigger waste of police time than patting down old white ladies for weapons or drugs.

As for the opposition to a number of statues, these memorials are not exhibited to glorify slavery; they are erected to commemorate the achievements and efforts of historical figures. Ironically many of these ‘plinth occupiers’ are actually responsible for the democratic and liberal society that enables these protests to be allowed in the first place. No, this is another blatant attempt to erode and airbrush the British heritage and culture out of existence. What they hope to replace it with I can’t begin to imagine! Whatever it turns out to be, you can rest assured it will include no encouragement of free speech, or enjoy the unbiased democratic way of life our ancestors fought and died for.

I actually think there is a New World Order approaching, (like a thief in the night!) the instigators of which must be rubbing their hands at the chaos being caused by all this unrest. Get the Onesies out, Orwellian doctrine is on the horizon, and the luvvies, lefties and ‘wokers’ have only themselves to blame.

Keep the faith