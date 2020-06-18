The news so many Scottish households have been waiting for

People who live alone and single parents can now meet with another household indoors from Friday as lockdown eases in Scotland.

Breaking news from Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister for Scotland just announced that households can at last join up with each other for the first time since the start of the lockdown.

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed that face masks would be mandatory on public transport from Monday, also the opening of more shops would be held off until the end of the month.

