The Boardwalk in Marbella offers exceptional cuisine with amazing views on Spains Costa del Sol

THE Boardwalk in Marbella is set for a grand reopening on July 1, offering casual beachside dining in contemporary surroundings. Diners can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner menus that include everything from cakes to freshly baked pizzas and traditional English afternoon tea.

Open from 10am, seven days a week, The Boardwalk bar also boasts an exciting range of fresh juices and milkshakes, with names such as Hangover Heaven, Skinny-Mini, Pick Me Up and Rocky Road, available to enjoy at the bar, in the restaurant or to takeaway. If you prefer something a little stronger, why not try one of the refreshing cocktails or opt for a speciality shot, the Jam Doughnut, Lemon Drop and After Eight sound exceptionally tempting! Visitors can enjoy special drinks offers such as buy one get one free on all house drinks every night.

In addition to the extensive a la carte menu, a delicious snack menu is available to enjoy on the beach beds situated in front of the restaurant, ideal for relishing in the Marbella sunshine. For those looking for a relaxing Sunday afternoon, there is an a la carte lunch menu available from 1pm until 6pm.

The Boardwalk not only offers exceptional cuisine with amazing views but, have a great choice of fantastic entertainment with live music every night. Customers are sure to receive a warm welcome from owner Kara Caradas and her team who will go out of their way to make sure you have the best service and experience that will have you raring to go back.

Kara is well-known throughout the community having played a vital role during the recent health crisis period with her team of fantastic Food Fairies who collected and delivered endless food donations to families in need on the Costa del Sol.

Kara is delighted to be reopening and said, “We can’t wait to open our doors again and see all our customers. The team are all excited to get back to normal life and looking forward to doing what they do best!”

For reservations call 952 86 47 36, email media@theboardwalkmarbella.com or visit their website to view the menu at http://www.theboardwalkmarbella.com/