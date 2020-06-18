Spain’s Prime Minister Sanchez Hopes to Propel Tourism Sector in Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca with This Special Plan

SPAIN’S Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has recently announced a special tourism plan which aims to propel the sector in areas such as the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca.

Undoubtedly, the tourism and hospitality sector in the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca have been one of the worst affected industries by the coronavirus crisis.

Now that the State of Alarm is reaching its end and mobility restrictions will be lifted, the Spanish government has come up with a plan to help boost its recovery.

This plan includes a €4,250 million budget which includes measures such as:

A ‘Safe Tourism’ stamp which will represent safe destination corridors with the European Member States.

€38 million budget for promoting tourism in Spain.

Discounted taxes for the airlines which bring the most tourists to Spain.

The creation of a tourism intelligence observatory.

Supportive measures for businesses in the hospitality industry.

€850 million to improve competitiveness by digitalising and sustaining the sector.

Furthermore, Sanchez has assured that the “ERTEs are here to stay” as this has become an essential alternative to dismissing employees.