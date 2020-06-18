Soap Stars Threaten to Quit Hollyoaks over Scandals Row – Series Now Weeks Behind Rivals

The Hollyoaks Cast are at ‘War’ and threatening to leave over racism claims – forcing bosses into last-minute talks to save the show.

Hollyoaks isn’t due to restart filming for almost a month after a series of behind-the-scenes dramas delayed the work. The Channel 4 soap has been engulfed in a racism row, had two cast members quit, one caught at an illegal quarantine rave and another called fellow actors “traitors” after they spoke about the racial issues on the show.

The cast are not now due back at work until July 13 – meaning the show will be weeks behind other soaps like Coronation Street and Emmerdale which have already restarted production.

Actress Rachel Adedeji, who plays Lisa Loveday, recently quit Hollyoaks after four years as the racism row surrounding the soap rages on. Despite the timing, the 28-year-old actress, who has played Lisa Loveday on the Channel 4 programme, is said to have made the decision to leave “last year.”