SADIQ KAHN WANTS FACE MASKS IN ALL SHOPS

Sadiq Khan has demanded that Boris Johnson makes face masks obligatory in all shops and enclosed public spaces.
THE London mayor ranted the UK was “lagging behind” other countries as he called for face coverings to become a normal part of daily life.
Just days after masks were made mandatory on all public transport in England with passengers facing fines or being refused travel if they fail to comply.
Mr Khan has said in a letter to the prime minister that: “It is increasingly clear that face coverings will play a key role in our efforts to stop the further spread of the virus and they need to become a more regular part of our day-to-day life.
“The high level of use on our public transport has again shown that Londoners are willing to act to protect their community, but the government’s current rules are lagging behind other countries.”
Three thousand plus extra staff from TFL (Transport for London), British Transport Police and Network Rail have been deployed at stations to monitor the face mask usage, and to coincide with the easing of lockdown restrictions on non-essential retail.
Mr Khan is demanding that the use of masks should include shops and other places assuming the 2m rule can not be applied.
He added: “With non-essential shops now opening and the public returning to our high streets, I urge the government to follow World Health Organisation guidance and make these masks mandatory for everyone shopping in retail outlets and in other spaces.”