SADIQ KAHN WANTS FACE MASKS IN ALL SHOPS

Sadiq Khan has demanded that Boris Johnson makes face masks obligatory in all shops and enclosed public spaces.

THE London mayor ranted the UK was “lagging behind” other countries as he called for face coverings to become a normal part of daily life.

Just days after masks were made mandatory on all public transport in England with passengers facing fines or being refused travel if they fail to comply.

Mr Khan has said in a letter to the prime minister that: “It is increasingly clear that face coverings will play a key role in our efforts to stop the further spread of the virus and they need to become a more regular part of our day-to-day life.

“The high level of use on our public transport has again shown that Londoners are willing to act to protect their community, but the government’s current rules are lagging behind other countries.”