Sad end for beached dolphin in Aguadulce on Spain’s Costa Almeria

IT was a sad end for a dolphin which died after beaching in Aguadulce in Roquetas de Mar on Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the Equinac marine life rescue association, assisted by Guardia Civil officers, could only organise the removal of the creature’s body for a post-mortem to be carried out.

The Almeria Costa aquarium provided a van to transport the corpse and the use of its facilities.

The Guardia issued a reminder to the public that dolphins usually beach because they are sick, severely injured and unlikely to survive.

They should not be put back in the sea, the Guardia stressed, “as it increases their agony and would increase the risk of them suffering greater injuries.”

Anyone who finds a beached dolphin should call 112 or 062.