Over Three-Quarters of Spain’s Population Report ‘Worsening’ Eyesight During Lockdown

Over three-quarters of the Spanish population report ‘worsening eyesight’ as a result of the country’s confinement measures during the State of Alarm.

According to a study carried out by Spain’s eye specialists and opticians Multiopticas, approximately 76.4% Spaniards have noted that their eyesight worsened during the country’s lockdown. In fact, the report entitled “Telling Insights”, revealed that the health of eyes of people across all age groups – from adults to young children – had been affected. Of those affected, 30.1% reported a substantial visual impairment, with 7% suffering “severe damage to their eyesight”, according to the report.

Multiopticas attributes the “worsening eyesight” to long hours of remote working while sitting in front of a computer screen – for both adults and children – resulting in a lot of eye strain. Too much artificial light and a lack of fresh air and daylight did not help, concluded the study.