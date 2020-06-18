Man arrested after wife and son stabbed in Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Police in Alicante have arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with the stabbing of his wife and son at their home in San Juan on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

THE woman sustained “serious injuries” after being stabbed several times including in the stomach, while the 24-year-old son’s “numerous” wounds are said to be less critical.

According to reports, the suspect, 52, who was treated for a gash on his leg, recently attempted to self-harm and National Police are looking in to whether or not this prompted a family dispute, suspecting the victims tried to intervene.

-- Advertisement --



The incident took place shortly after 4pm this afternoon at an urbanisation in Calle Maestro José Garberí Serrano.

112 received several emergency calls alerting them to a dispute, and patrols from the National and Local Police of Alicante were sent to the scene, as well as two ambulances.

When they arrived, they found the woman in a “serious condition”, while the sonhad cuts on his hands and arms.

Once the woman was stabilised, she and her son were taken to a nearby hospital.

The Judicial Police Brigade has launched an investigation.