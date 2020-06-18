Katie Piper`s Acid Attacker up for Release- “When the acid was thrown at me, it felt like I was burning in hell”

Katie Piper’s acid attacker has been cleared for release from jail after a parole board panel ruled that he can go free.

Katie said the horrible nightmare has caused her “indescribable” pain, the model and presenter was attacked in the street by Stefan Sylvestre, 31, who was jailed for a minimum of six years in 2009 over the horrific assault.

Sylvestre carried out the attack on the orders of Katie’s obsessive ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch, who co-ordinated the pre-planned street assault outside her north London home in Golders Green. Lynch was subsequently given two life terms behind bars, while Sylvestre served six-years of his own sentence, before initially being released in 2018.

Sylvestre was first released in 2018 but was recalled to prison before being cleared of using a work van without consent.

In a statement, the parole board said:

“After considering the circumstances of his offending and time on licence, the outcomes of the court proceedings, the progress made while in custody and other evidence, the panel was satisfied Mr. Sylvestre was suitable for re-release.”

Katie Piper has not yet issued a statement regarding her attacker’s release.