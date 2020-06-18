JUSTICE FOR RAYSHARD BROOKS: Police Officer Who Shot Brooks in Back Faces Murder Charge

The US police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back last Friday in Atlanta faces a murder charge. If convicted, the sacked officer Garrett Rolfe could face a life sentence or even the death penalty, according to the prosecution.

Rolfe faces 11 charges after shooting Brooks twice in the back with a Taser as he was running away from a drive-thru restaurant. The accompanying officer, Devin Bronsan, is also facing three charges, including an aggravated assault charge.

In a press briefing, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard stated that: “Brooks had been running away at the time the shot was fired. Rolfe had then kicked the 27-year-old father as he lay on the ground struggling for his life in the Wendy’s car park, while Bronson also stood on his shoulder.”

“I believe at the time of the shooting, Mr Brooks did not represent a threat,” continued Howard, adding that “the father-of-three had been cooperating with officers in an almost jovial manner”. After reviewing several pieces of video footage, Howard also noted that “the officers did not immediately provide medical help after the shooting.” Atlanta Police Department rules also do not allow for shooting a Taser or handgun “at someone running away”, he pointed out.