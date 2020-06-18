Happy 78th Birthday to Sir James Paul McCartney.

THE legend that is Paul McCartney has turned 78 today.

A self-taught musician, McCartney is proficient on bass, guitar, keyboards, and drums. His versatile and wide tenor vocal range (spanning over four octaves).

McCartney began his career as a member of the Quarrymen in 1957, which evolved into the Beatles in 1960. Starting with the 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, he gradually became the Beatles’ de facto leader, (although some may disagree), providing the creative impetus for most of their music and film projects.

Paul has written or co-written 32 number 1 songs! He has earned 21 Grammy Awards, and has an Oscar nomination for ‘Live and let die’ used in the Bond movie of the same name, and actually received an Oscar for best music original song score in their 1970 Let It Be documentary, cool or what?

He met George Harrison on his school bus as a child and he joined John Lennon‘s skiffle group The Quarrymen when he was 15. After Harrison joined the band as well, they changed their name to The Beatles.

He married Linda McCartney on March 12, 1969, then wed Heather Mills on June 11, 2002, and finally exchanged wedding bands with Nancy Shevell on October 9, 2011. He has four daughters named Heather, Stella, Mary and Beatrice and a son named James.

Happy birthday Macca from all of us here at EWN.