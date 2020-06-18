France’s President Macron will meet with Boris Johnson to honour those who played a part in the French Resistance

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will honour four men who played significant roles in the French Resistance during the Second World War at a ceremony in London on Thursday.

THIS will be President Macron’s first trip outside of France since the beginning of the Covid lockdown where he will also meet the British PM at Downing Street to discuss the way their governments responded to the global pandemic.

It is thought that they may also discuss Brexit, a subject which has now come back to the political agenda increasing pressure on Britain and the EU to agree a trade deal before the December deadline.

The meeting honours the 80th anniversary of General Charles de Gaulle’s address to the French nation when he laid the foundations of the Resistance, shortly after the Nazis invaded France.

The address was broadcast by BBC radio in London on June 18, 1940, with Churchill’s permission.

During the occasion, Britain will award four Resistance fighters: Edgard Tupet-Thome, 100; Daniel Cordier, 99; Hubert Germain, 99, and Pierre Simonet, 98, who, unfortunately, will not be able to attend.

The men are the only surviving holders of the Croix de la Liberation, an honour bestowed by De Gaulle to those who were part of the fight to liberate France.