Flood of requests to extend bar and restaurant terraces onto parking areas to boost business in capital of Spain holiday island Mallorca

PALMA council has received some 1,000 requests from the city’s bars, cafes and restaurants to extend their terraces into parking areas to boost business in the face of Government regulations on social distancing.

To date the city authority has authorised more than 800 of the applications put in since the introduction of the measure in May. A further 100 or so have been turned down, mainly for reasons like the spaces in question are for loading and unloading, are taxi stops or are not in front of the establishment.

-- Advertisement --



Local Police have detected 14 instances of bar and eatery terraces taking up too much space.

Palma’s Citizen Participation and Interior Government councillor Alberto Jarabo called on establishment owners this week to comply with the rules on what he described as a “necessary measure” for reactivating business.

“With the arrival of summer we are seeing a relaxation in compliance with the decree, which we cannot allow”, he commented.

He explained the council had met with the sector associations to press upon them the importance of respecting the regulations, to get them to warn their members of the consequences of non-compliance.

The councillor made it clear businesses must only take up the space which corresponds to them, must remove tables and chairs when they close, and have to sure there is the safe distance between tables.