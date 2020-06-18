Films and filmmakers return as Alfaz and Albir are chosen for locations and lockdown is left behind

A FILM about women, made by women is currently being shot in Alfaz and Albir.

Ama is the first work of director Julia de Paz who, together with the scriptwriter Nuria Dunjo, has created Pepa, the film’s principal character played by Tamara Casellas.

-- Advertisement --



Ama, originally a short film, was De Paz’s end-of-course assignment at the Film and Audiovisual School of Catalonia (ESCAC) and went on to win an award at Ibiza’s Festival de Cortos.

Shooting began last March in Sevilla and, coinciding with the end of lockdown, has recommenced in Alfaz.

Local mayor Vicente Arques, who recently visited the film crew, expressed satisfaction at the recovery of the audio-visual sector

He also thanked Julia de Paz and the production company La Dalia Films for choosing Alfaz for location scenes.

Video and film production play an important part in Spain’s tourist promotion, particularly the Marina Baja and above all in Alfaz, which holds a Film Festival each year, Arques said.