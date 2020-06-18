Facebook Fury as David Tennant`s Wife`s Breast Feeding Pics Deleted for Being “too sexual”

Georgia Tennant, the wife of Doctor Who star David Tennant, was left feeling furious after her healthy breastfeeding snapshot was deleted by Facebook for being “too sexual.”

The actress then went on to vilify Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after her photo was charged with “violating” social media policy. Reposting the snapshot on Instagram – which now also belongs to Facebook – Georgia sharply told the billionaire to sort his “s ** t out”. Georgia wrote: “@facebook just deleted this photo because it violated its sexual imagery policy.

“Sort your s**t out @zuck or I’ll come round there and squirt you in the eye. #breastfeeding #ifyouthinkthisissexualitmaybeyouthatistheissue?” Facebook’s official policy states that most breastfeeding photos should be allowed if they do not show the mother’s nipple.

According to Facebook’s policy, most breastfeeding photos are allowed if they do not show the mother’s nipple. “We agree that breastfeeding is natural and beautiful and we’re glad to know that it’s important for mothers to share their experiences with others on Facebook,” it reads. “The vast majority of these photos are compliant with our policies.”