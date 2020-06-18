Extended El Ejido bar and restaurant terrace summer hours boost for Covid-19 crisis-battered hospitality trade on Spain’s Costa Almeria

BARS and restaurants in El Ejido can carry on serving customers on their terraces until 3am throughout the summer.

The council said the measure applies to establishments with or without music or which stage specials with music, meaning cafes, bars, restaurants, music bars and pubs.

They can serve drinks and food until closing time.

The 3am closing time remains in place until September 15.

The local authority said the move was aimed at boosting business activity in the face of the Covid-19 health crisis.