Expat family in Catalonia left penniless by corrupt lawyer create GoFundMe page to save their children from life on Barcelona streets

A FAMILY of four who has been living in Spain for five years and currently resides just outside Barcelona have been left in dire straits and let down by the very system they put their faith in.

Euro Weekly News spoke directly with the couple who cannot be named for legal reasons. They are a mixed-race gay couple who have two gorgeous boys, now seven and eight, brothers by mother, who were adopted seven years ago. The eldest is also of mixed race and they both have only ever known Spanish life and attended school in Spain, and this is their home. The couple are urgently trying to raise funds before June 23, in order to keep a roof over their heads. Unfortunately, they have been left penniless by a corrupt lawyer in Spain who they trusted to manage their legal affairs with regards to a legal battle against homophobia, racism and bullying.

Having both led successful careers they were able to move to Spain and followed all the legal steps – registering residency, paying taxes, putting their sons into a local school. However, a short while ago they realised that the lawyer they had hired and paid had not filed any paperwork as requested and, on his own admission direct to the Barcelona Bar Association, had been negligent in legal cases and, as such, is responsible for the family’s massive loss. Whilst also trying to set up a business in Spain, with so-called aid from the same lawyer, they lost all of their financial security and home, along with all family possessions without notice.

Unfortunately, since then, they have had to rely on the support of friends and local charities to keep a roof over their heads. The couple have sold everything possible and are now down to their last week of free accommodation before being put on to the streets.

Whilst this has been going on, they have been fighting the lawyer, using the last of the family’s savings, a process hindered by the current health crisis.

“We have tried all angles to get help and we have run dry, as it seems our official residency was not filed properly by our lawyer and, as such, this has meant we have no support from the Catalan government even though they have helped with food vouchers, school fees etc for which we are so grateful,” said one of the partners.

The British Consulate has now offered them flights back to the UK, however, they pointed out that they are unable to go back as, “we have to remain in Spain to fight to regain our funds, our belongings and our dignity.”

The family need help urgently to gain justice for themselves, and hopefully, stop anything like this happening to other innocent people.

Their friend Marina has set up a GoFundMe page “Support a family with legal costs and homelessness” to raise money to support them regarding accommodation and legal fees.

The couple said, “We would be eternally grateful if anyone could help, however small it may seem, it will all go to make a big pot to keep our boys safe for the next few months of gruelling court battles.”