Disturbing Allegations: New Book Claims Trump Sought China’s Help for Re-election & More

In his new book, the Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton reveals disturbing allegations about US President Donald Trump, such as how he allegedly sought China’s help with re-election.

The book, The Room Where It Happened, which is scheduled to be released on June 23, is a scathing account of Bolton’s time during his 17-months in the post of National Security Adviser for Trump. Several US publications have published excerpts of the book today, highlighting some of the most disturbing allegations.

According to the excerpts from Bolton’s book, “Trump prioritised his re-election and his family ahead of the national interest”. In fact, Bolton described “obstruction of justice as a way of life” for Trump in the White House.

One of the biggest allegations in the book claims that Trump asked China’s Xi Jinping to help him win the 2020 elections. The book cites other examples of how Trump allegedly abused his power for both personal and political gain, such as withholding Ukraine aid for political favours. Bolton’s account also reveals shocking discussions between Trump and world leaders, alleging that Trump told Xi “to go ahead with the internment of Muslims in China”.

The forthcoming book is reported to reveal so much more – from Trump’s “lack of geographic knowledge” to his “issues” with the US Constitution. No wonder the Trump administration has been trying to stop the book from being published, claiming it contains “classified information”.