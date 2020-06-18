Demand prompts launch of direct connection between Spain holiday islands Mallorca and Formentera

A DIRECT fast ferry service between Spain holiday islands Mallorca and Formentera will launch at the beginning of next month in response to demand for the connection, the Balearia company said.

The ‘Ramon Llull’ will sail three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays throughout the summer between Palma and La Sabina ports, doing the crossing between the two islands in just three hours.

“Since inter-island mobility has been permitted we have detected an important demand from customers in Mallorca who want to travel to Formentera, which has led us to programme this direct service,” explained Balearia president Adolfo Utor.

The ferry will depart from Palma at 5pm and from Formentera at 12pm, sailing on to Denia on the Costa Blanca.

The Covid-19 crisis means that capacity on the Balearia ferries has been reduced to allow for social distancing between passengers, while boarding cards are sent via WhatsApp to avoid queues at ticket offices.

Wearing face masks is obligatory. In addition, passengers’ temperatures are taken before boarding.

Hydro-alcoholic gel is dispensed before and during crossings and there are continual cleaning and disinfections.