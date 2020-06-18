Covid Seroprevalence Study in Spain’s Madrid Shows That Children Are Amongst the Most Affected Group

The results from a Covid seroprevalence study in Madrid’s Torrejon de Ardoz has shown that children from 10 to 14 years of age are the most affected group.

THE voluntary mass seroprevalence study was conducted during May 29 and June 5. The municipality’s results show that 20.18 per cent of 104,299 coronavirus tests have been shown to have antibodies for the coronavirus crisis.

The results show that children between 10 and 14 years of age is the group with the highest prominence of coronavirus antibodies (26.47 per cent), which is six points over the general average in the area.

-- Advertisement --



After this age group, children aged between one and four have shown to have the second-highest prominence of the antibodies (24.66 per cent), followed closely by children aged between five and nine (24.46 per cent) and finally those aged between 70 and 74 (23.81 per cent).

The medical doctor in charge of the study, Jose David Zarfilla, explained that this data showed a higher number of antibodies than the average in other municipalities of Madrid. In other words, this illustrates that 15 days before the State of Alarm was enacted the virus could have spread at an accelerated rate in the town.