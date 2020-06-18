Costa del Sol charity Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena charity shop opens next week in Los Boliches

Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena are looking forward to the reopening of their fantastic charity shop on Monday, June 22 at 10.30am at 56 Calle Francisco Cano, in Los Boliches.

THE group wishes to take care of the welfare of our volunteers and customers and so have been preparing the store to observe the new health protocols so they can enjoy their shopping experience.

They will be accepting donations of good quality clothing and Bric-a-Brac and ask that items donated have been washed/sanitised prior to delivery.

Customers MUST wear their face masks, sanitise hands and use the disposable gloves provided as not doing so could unwittingly spread the virus and nobody wants that.

-- Advertisement --



There will be directional arrows on the shop floor to ease customer flow.

Age Concern continues to offer Good Quality goods at Low Prices.

Bric-a-Brac items start at just €1 and clothing from just €2!

The changing area will be closed to everybody as a precaution, but don’t worry you have five days to try at home and they offer an exchange as long as all tickets and your receipt are returned with the item. All exchanges will be sanitised and left for 24 hours before being returned to the shop floor.