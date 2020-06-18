Costa Almeria has highest gender violence murder rate in Spain

ALMERIA registered the highest rate of gender-based violence murders per 100,000 inhabitants of any province in Spain between 2003 and April last year.

The Domestic and Gender Violence Observatory study into the 1,000 deaths of women in Spain at the hands of their partners or ex-partners over that period reveals there were 36 cases in Almeria, or a ratio of 5.4.

This compares with a national average of 2.4.

Roquetas de Mar stands out as the town with a population of more than 50,000 with the worst rate in the country, with a ratio of 8.7.

Of the 36 cases in Almeria, 23 involved Spanish men, while the rest were foreign nationals.

The report also showed that in only seven of the cases had there been a prior report of gender violence, and court-ordered protection in just three.

In 19 of the cases the perpetrator was arrested. In 10 cases the suspected killer committed suicide and seven handed themselves in.