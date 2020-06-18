Circus, Horror, Music and Dark Humour Come Together for Three Nights in Spain’s Andalucia

IN Frankenstein the Show circus and theatre are merged and with a touch of dark humour, backed by live music, this promises to be the most interesting of takes on the Gothic story by Mary Shelley.

This is a big show with 26 artists which has been produced by a former member of the Circus of Horrors troupe which frightened and excited audiences across Spain.

Thrill to the acrobatics and high-flying acts, laugh at the bizarre humour and feel more than a little frightened at the activities inside the Baron’s laboratory.

The show runs from June 26 to 28 at the Congress Centre in Granada with performances at 6pm and 9.30pm each night but beware, this may not be suitable for the young or squeamish.