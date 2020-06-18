Care Home in Costa Blanca’s Valencia Installs a Plastic Wall So Loved Ones Can Hug Safely

A care home for the elderly in Costa Blanca’s Valencia has been applauded for its new installation of a plastic wall which allows loved ones to safely hug each other once again.

THE coronavirus crisis has been especially tough for individuals with family members or loved ones in elderly homes. These residences have been amongst the worst hit during the crisis and therefore their security protocols are extremely strict.

For months now, generations within the same family have not been able to share a hug or any physical contact with their loved ones in order to ensure the safety of elderly people at the homes.

Now the Ballesol Valterna care home in Costa Blanca has installed a plastic panel which can be cleaned before and after each use along with throwaway plastic sleeves so that loved ones can hug each other for the first time in months.

The director of the residence has noted that the use of this new installation has been “very emotional and very beautiful” to watch. Now residents can visit each other for at least half an hour and once again embrace each other in a safe way.