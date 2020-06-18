Cancer treatment halted tumour growth in mice

Mark T Connor
Great results in lab with mice in fight against cancer

New drugs and diet has not only halted tumour growth, has shrunk them too.

AN effective ‘drugs and diet’ treatment for cancer is about to be tested on humans after remarkable success on mice.

The treatment which holds promise for bowel, breast, cervical, ovarian, uterine and prostate cancer is now be tested in humans.

