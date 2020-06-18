Cancer treatment halted tumour growth in mice

Experiments with a repurposed, anti-inflammatory drug, in combination with a fat-free, plant-based diet, not only stopped the tumours growing but shrunk them significantly as well.

The treatment works by modifying the genes in a way that effectively chokes off the fat supply the tumour needs to survive and grow and so it withers.

it has been said that the drugs and the diet must be employed together, since either method on its own won’t work.

The study, which also involved researchers from Imperial College London, was published in the journal Cell.

Some scientists not involved with the research have been cautious with their praise though, because as one said, there is a big difference between mice and humans, however the research is very interesting and holds promise, although it may have a long way to go yet.