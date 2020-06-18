Can Real Madrid keep pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona as they take on Valencia?

Real Madrid’s bid for the La Liga title will see them face Valencia tonight, a team they have only beaten four times in the last 12 league meetings.

AND in order to keep their title dream alive, second placed Los Blancos will be hopINg for a win against currently eighth placed Los Che, as they are known.

Valencia has caused problems for Real Madrid over the years, particularly in the final weeks of the season.

-- Advertisement --



In the last few seasons, the two teams have gone head-to-head during the final 10 matches of the campaign, and Valencia have been responsible for Real Madrid conceding crucial points in three of five of these matches.

And once again, they will meet in the latter stage of the season this evening at Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Real Madrid’s training complex.

The match is the second outing for both teams since the return of Spanish league football after a lengthy break due to the coronavirus pandemic.