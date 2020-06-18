Calpe U3A asks its members to relate their experiences and feelings during lockdown

THE Calpe U3A committee is asking members to contribute their experiences during lockdown.

“They may have funny stories of things that happened to them or their family,” said Calpe U3A’s vice-president Wendy Down.

“What exercises did they do to keep fit and active, what TV films did they watch, what books did they read? Or there could be sad moments to share,” Wendy explained.

“Poems celebrating the Spanish health service or the NHS, something inspirational or, conversely, something depressing. Jokes, emotions, feelings, the good days, the bad days. The ways they found to cope with lockdown. Others will have been taking photos they can share.”

It is not necessary to be a great writer, Wendy emphasised.

“Just put it down in your own words. Don’t be shy, pick up a pen or a camera and get to work on recording the memories of lockdown 2020.” Email responses to nyw7623@yahoo.co.uk before Sunday, July 19.