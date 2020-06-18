Calpe residents to be given a voice in deciding the fate of the town’s remaining urban green spaces

CALPE residents can help to decide the future of unbuilt land classified for development.

The town hall’s Territory councillor Juan Manuel del Pino intends to ask the local population if they want these last remaining plots to be declassified and protected in a break with the municipality’s development policies over the last 40 years.

An official communique from the town hall explained that between now and September, they will have the opportunity to give their opinions regarding the Rafol I, Rafol II, Pla Feliu I, Pla Feliu II, Garduix I and Garduix II.

The enquiry will be open to residents, collectives, institutions, local political parties and the landowners, municipal sources said.