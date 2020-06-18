British Army band to play tribute to Dame Vera Lynn, as red arrow flypasts mark 80 years since World War 2 broadcast

A musical tribute will be played by a British army band today for Dame Vera Lynn who passed today aged 103 whilst a flypast by the red arrows mark 80 years since Charles de Gaulle‘s resistance broadcast to occupied France.

The Band of the Coldstream Guards will play a tribute to the singer.

Dame Vera Lynn, known as the “Forces’ Sweetheart”, performed songs such as We’ll Meet Again to troops on the front line during World War 2.

The band will perform the tribute directly after their Guard of Honour for French President Emmanuel Macron, who arrives at Clarence House this afternoon.

The French President is visiting Downing Street today to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Charles de Gaulle’s BBC broadcast to occupied France.

The Red Arrows flew over London this afternoon, above where Mr Macron and Prime Minister Boris Johnson were meeting in Whitehall.

They also flew over Paris this morning, before making their way to London.

The celebrations were to mark 80 years since French General Charles de Gaulle’s historic speech to the French resistance

The speech known as The Appeal of 18 June, de Gaulle said: “I, General de Gaulle, currently in London, call upon the officers and the French soldiers who are located in British territory or who might end up here, with their weapons or without their weapons… to get in touch with me.

“Whatever happens, the flame of the French resistance must not be extinguished and will not be extinguished.”