BREAKING NEWS: Britain’s Forces Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn dies at the age of 103

Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103, her family has said.

IN a statement, her family paid tribute to the Forces’ Sweetheart, who performed to British troops during the Second World War. They wrote: “The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103.

“Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, June 18, 2020, surrounded by her close family.

“Further information regarding a memorial service will be announced at a later date.”