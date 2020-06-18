Barbara Windsor`s Husband`s Heartbreaking Message- ‘ she will be in a care home soon, It’s the thing I’ve always feared’

Barbara Windsor’s heartbroken husband Scott Mitchell fears she may have to move into care home very soon as her Alzheimer’s worsens

Scott was given the bombshell news that the EastEnders and Carry On legend may be forced to leave their marital home after her condition has greatly deteriorated. But after a consultation from her specialist, he recognised that he may have to put her in care.

Scott, 57, said the stark warning from her specialist had led to some “dark moments” more than six years after Barbara, 82, was given her initial tragic diagnosis, he revealed: “It’s the thing I’ve always feared.”

“He’s basically telling me I need to prepare myself that at some point it may not be sustainable to give her the kind of care she needs at the house.” He added: “There’s another part of me that can’t imagine letting her go.

“I can’t imagine leaving that lady when she talks to me the way she does and putting her somewhere and thinking, ‘Why has he done this to me?'”

Ross Kemp Documentary

Ross has recently filmed a two-part documentary for ITV, Ross Kemp: Living With Dementia, in which he interviews Scott. While Barbara does not actually take part in the documentary, Ross cited her and Scott as his documentary-making inspiration. Ross said that Barbara had greeted him “like one of her closest friends” – but that she “clearly” didn’t recognise him.