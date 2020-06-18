Aston Villa Captain Jack Grealish Charged after Solihull Birmingham Car Crash

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been charged by police after he was involved in a Solihull car crash, the Premier League star is due to appear before Birmingham magistrates on August 25.

JACK GREALISH has been charged by police after being involved in a crash, in which he allegedly crashed his Range Rover into parked cars, he has now been charged with driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision, after the incident in Waterside, Solihull on Sunday March 29.

An investigation was launched after West Midlands Police responded to reports of a car hitting parked vehicles with the driver then allegedly fleeing on foot.

The force was called to Waterside just before 10am, where two cars had suffered minor damage, they added that the driver left his details with a member of the public at the scene, before leaving on foot. This came just hours after the Villa captain posted a video appeal urging people to stay at home to help fight coronavirus.

Eventually, Jack himself took to Twitter the next day to apologise for his actions, saying he was embarrassed by what happened over the weekend.

He said he “stupidly agreed” to visit a friend, despite the government’s restrictions on movement during the coronavirus crisis.

The 24-year-old from Barnt Green, Worcestershire, has been postal charged to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on August 25.