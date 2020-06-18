2,000 active Covid-19 cases in Spain’s Valencia region

Some 2,097 people in the Valencia region currently have coronavirus, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

OF these, 87 people have been hospitalised, of which 11 remain in ICU.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,431 people have been diagnosed with the killer bug in the Community as a whole, with 3,946 in Alicante Province, 5,887 in Valencia and 1,594 in Castellon.

Spain’s Ministry of Health confirmed that the number of new Covid-19 cases had almost doubled again across the country yesterday to 141 cases, compared to 76 on Tuesday.

However, Fernando Simon, Director of Health Alerts and Emergencies reassured the public that despite the small outbreaks the “trend is going downwards, and not affected by the increase in recent testing.”

