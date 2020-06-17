WATCH: UK’s PM in Minor CAR CRASH Outside Parliament During Brexit Protest

The UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been involved in a minor car crash in Downing St as a result of a protestor running out in front of his car during a Brexit demonstration.

The driver had to hit his brakes suddenly to avoid the protestor, which caused the security car following behind to crash into the back of the Prime Minister’s car. Johnson was reported to be in the car after leaving the Palace of Westminster and onto Parliament Square in Westminster. Although there was a visible dent in the back of the Prime Minister’s Jaguar, no-one suffered any serious injuries, so the two cars made a speedy exit.

Here’s the short video that was captured by anti-Brexit demonstrator Steve Bray on Twitter.

