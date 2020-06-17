UK: McDonald’s Re-Opens First Walk-In Service with Key Changes

In recent weeks, McDonald’s has been offering a limited service to its millions of fans via its drive-thrus and deliveries.

But the experience of walking in to a McDonald’s restaurant with the kids as part of a shopping trip has been denied us all for months.

Today, however, order is about to be restored to the world, with McDonald’s reopening its restaurants for a walk-in service once again.

McDonald’s UK chief executive, Paul Pomroy, said: “Following a closed test in London last month, I am pleased to confirm that we will begin reopening for takeaway and click and collect.”

“Starting on Wednesday 17 June, in 11 Roadchef service station locations, we will welcome motorway users back inside our restaurants for the first time since March.”

“We’re taking our time to get this right, reviewing our processes before we gradually roll-out to high streets, towns and city centres from 24 June onwards.”

Some of the changes customers will see today include: