Two years behind bars for light-fingered Costa Almeria pharmacy employee pocketing €56,000 of takings over two years

THE Andalucia High Court of Justice has confirmed a two-year prison sentence for a light-fingered Aguadulce pharmacy employee found to have pocked €56,000 in takings between January 2013 and March 2015, Spanish press reported.

The court reportedly rejected the defence’s appeal based on the premise, among others, that there were four cash tills in the pharmacy and 10 staff, raising doubts about whether it was the defendant who stole the money.

The Almeria Provincial Court had found that the employee had “made the most of the confidence placed in them by their employer” to keep the takings from unnoted sales.

The court said that on “numerous occasions” the receipts did not show all the items sold to customers and paid for in cash.

Another ploy was to swipe the bar codes of products which cost less that the items customers’ bought.

The high court found here was sufficient burden of proof, including a private detective’s report.