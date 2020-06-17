Two lottery millionaires in less than a week on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A second lucky lottery winner has scooped a million in Spain’s Costa Blanca in less than a week.

A PLAYER in the Valencia town of Godelleta claimed their Euromillions fortune yesterday – the second time the huge prize has been dished out in the region in five days.

Last Friday’s draw saw another winner from Alaquàs join the millionaire’s club.

A whopping €51 million was claimed in Madrid after the search was on to find the lucky winner. The country’s lotteries organisation, Loterías y Apuestas del Estado confirmed the ticket was brought in Calle Camerena in the Aluche neighbourhood of the city.

