Traders on Spain’s Costa Blanca fear one in five shops may be forced to close permanently if the government doesn’t take action urgently.

BUSINESSES across Spain have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis as a result of closures during State of Alarm and restricted travel.

And shopkeepers’ associations are now warning that one in five premises in Valencia could lower their blinds permanently.

Rafael Torres, president of the Association of Traders in the Historical Centre said this is a reality “if is not remedied”.

Also the president of Confecomerç and vice-president of the National Employers’ Association of Small Businesses, Torres said the situation is “dramatic” for hundreds of establishments throughout the city.

He pointed out businesses are in a quandary as to whether or not to reinstate furloughed workers, or if it’s even worth opening their doors.

Torres said “there is nothing worse than uncertainty for consumption,” and is demanding that the government make decisions about international tourism.

“It seems that now it has been decided that visitors coming from outside Spain will not have to spend 14 days in quarantine and that helps us, but we don’t know if they will change their mind again,” he told Las Provincias.

Only “a few hundred” establishments have reopened “due to the slow entry into phase 3”, uncertainty about the future and a lack of support from public administrations, “especially from the Consistory.”, said the association president.