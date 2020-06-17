Torrox gives help too local businesses and provides them with vital face masks in Spain’s Axarquia

TORROX Town Hall is turning to small businesses during the phases of the de-escalation taking us to the “new normal”.

In order to safeguard and facilitate sanitary measures in small local businesses, Protección Civil is in charge of distributing a thousand FPP2 masks, an action that is part of the campaign to support local consumption launched by the Department of Trade.

Councillor for Commerce, Sandra Extremera, stressed that businesses should contact via email infocomercio@torrox.es and they will send them a pair of face masks.

She also indicated that a poster is available to the establishments taking part so that they can print it and place it in a visible place.

Protección Civil will deliver the masks to shops as they carry out an information campaign along the 9 kilometres of coastline.