Summer Set to Be a Success for Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca as TUI Sells Out a Quarter of Its Programme

The coronavirus crisis has stifled the tourism industry; however, Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca are still set to receive a crowd of eager holidaymakers this summer, as TUI sells out a quarter of its programming.

THE German tour operator TUI has announced that 25 per cent of its summer programme is already booked up. However, the cost of a holiday during the coronavirus crisis will not be as cheap as some tourists hoped, as the average prices have increased by 19 per cent in comparison to 2019.

The tour operator notes that there has been significant demand from countries such as Germany and Belgium, however, two of Spain’s most significant markets, the UK and the Nordic countries, will have to wait a little longer for things to get back on track.

TUI is the travel company in charge of conducting the pilot test in the Balearic Islands which will welcome thousands of German tourists to Spain, as the country learns to adapt the tourism industry to the current coronavirus crisis.