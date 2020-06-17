SPANISH AIRPORT AUTHORITIES TURN AWAY 25 TOURISTS STRAIGHT AFTER LANDING

Spanish authorities have sent 25 tourists packing from Majorca straight after landing because they had not arrived on official holiday flights run by TUI

It comes amid confusion as to whether the island is accepting foreign visitors or not as it launches a trial scheme for international visitors.

However, the islands have only opened for a trial period, with two flights from the TUI group being involved in the scheme.

As the 25 were not on these flights, they were sent back to the countries they had come from as the Spanish authorities said they could not justify their trips.

Visitors arriving on flights which are not part of the trial scheme have to be able to justify their arrival in Spain, with working reasons, visiting dependent relatives or health reasons seen as acceptable causes for travel.

Among those sent back were families who had flown to Majorca for holidays, according to reports.

The incident comes after a British passenger and two German passengers arriving on a flight from Munich were sent back from Majorca on Sunday.

Reports state a total of 45 people have been forced to return after landing in Spain during the country’s lockdown.

The trial scheme will see 1,400 tourists landing in the Balearic Islands on six designated flights this week as Spain seeks to boost its tourism industry during its de-escalation from coronavirus lockdown.

The country will reopen its borders to most tourists on July 1st, but it remains to be seen if visitors from the UK will be welcome without a quarantine period on this date.