Spaniards Back Government Handling of Strict Lockdown According to New Poll

SPANIARDS are backing the government and its handling of the corona virus crisis, a major new poll has suggested.

A staggering 86% of Spanish residents have said that the government’s lockdown measures, one of the strictest in the world, were “extremely” or “quite” necessary.

More than 30% of those questions said they would vote for the Socialist Party if elections were to take place today, which is up from 28% in last November’s elections and that is despite corona virus figures doubling again in the last 24 hours. Health chiefs have confirmed that the total number of cases has risen from 76 yesterday to 141.

Spain’s Centre for Sociological Research (CIS) has carried out the survey that suggests Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s party has gained an 11% advantage over the main opposition, the Popular Party. That is an increase in 7% since the election.