Spain’s Costa del Sol Benefits from Another Auditorium Restoration

THE Costa del Sol is very lucky with the number of municipal auditoriums it can boast and, in the summer, when it is very hot, the open-air ones are particularly appreciated.

The only problem is that they do cost quite a lot to maintain and following the financial crisis of 2008, those in both Benalmadena and Mijas suffered considerably and were not safe to use.

Last year, Mijas completely renovated its open-air auditorium and now as the state of alarm finishes, the Benalmadena council has confirmed it is working to restore the local auditorium to its former glory.

-- Advertisement --



It’s unlikely that there will be any concerts this year but work in hand includes a new stage, electric cables, lighting, plumbing, seating and metal ramps

So, 2021 will see another renovated venue ideal for all types of entertainment.