Spain to Hold State Ceremony in Honour of Those Who Died and to Thank Public Sector Workers

IN his last formal speech during the state of alarm, Spanish Prime Minister and President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez announced that Spain will a State Ceremony on July 16 to pay tribute to all those who have died of Covid-19.

The event will also recognise all of those who remained on the front line during the pandemic, many of whom, especially health workers, risked their own lives to help others.

Attending the ceremony will be King Felipe VI, members of the Spanish Parliament, President of the European Council, Charles Michel, President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, David Sassoli representing the European Parliament, Spanish EU representative Josep Borrell and Director General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

During this parliamentary session, Sánchez expressed his belief that thanks to his government’s actions during the pandemic some 450,000 lives had been saved as well as numerous jobs and the economy, so, he appealed to the opposition parties for unity.