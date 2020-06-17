No Summer Holiday for Two-Thirds of Spain’s Families This Year

Around 65.7% of Spanish families do not plan on having a summer holiday this year, according to the latest report from Spain’s Sociological Research Centre (CIS).

The main reasons cited for foregoing a holiday this year are related to Covid-19 health concerns and financial worries. The CIS survey, carried out earlier this month, reveals that 40.8% of Spaniards are concerned about health issues around coronavirus. For 34% of Spanish families, however, a holiday is simply not viable this year for financial reasons. In fact, a quarter of Spaniards (24.9%) said that both issues are of equal concern for them.

Of the 27.2% Spaniards who plan on a holiday this summer, the majority (90%) will stay within the country’s borders. Only 6% say they actually intend to travel abroad. More than half of the respondents to the survey (50.2%) are looking to holiday in a coastal destination, compared to 24.6% who are leaning towards a rural country retreat.

In terms of holiday accommodation, around 27.8% of Spaniards plan to spend their summer holiday in their second home, compared to 26.3% who will book a hotel or aparthotel. Only around 20.4% plan on renting a holiday apartment, according to the CIS survey.